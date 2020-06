FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk on the crossing during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo on Monday recorded 58 new cases of coronavirus infection, marking the fourth straight day that infections had exceeded 50, broadcaster TV Asahi reported.

The Japanese capital had reported 60 cases the previous day, which was the highest daily tally since early May.