Tokyo governor asks residents to stay away from bars to slow coronavirus spread

FILE PHOTO: Empty seats are seen inside a restaurant in a snow fall during the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (not in picture) urged Tokyo residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading, at a park in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Monday asked residents to stay away from bars and music venues, stepping up her call for people to cut back on unnecessary travel as Japan’s capital braces for a rise in coronavirus infections.

The number of infection cases in the city has climbed to 443 cases as of Monday, the Tokyo Metropolitan government said. The tally of daily cases was 13 according to an initial Reuters calculations, after they jumped by a record high 68 on Sunday.