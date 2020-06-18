World News
June 18, 2020 / 8:42 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Japan to ease entry for Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand: report

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe taking off his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 21, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the country would ease entry restrictions for people coming from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, according to a Jiji news agency report on Thursday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Hugh Lawson

