FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks holds a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will likely hold talks over the phone as early as Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The two leaders are likely to exchange views on the fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kyodo said, citing several Japanese government officials.