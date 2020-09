FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a statue with a mask on in front of a department store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Tokyo, Japan August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering offering the coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.

The government has said it aims to secure enough coronavirus vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year.