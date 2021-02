FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TOKYO (Reuters) - The minister overseeing Japan’s vaccination programme, Taro Kono, said on Tuesday the European Union has approved the first shipment of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Japan.

It appears each shipment requires EU approval, Kono said. He did not disclose how many doses the first shipment will contain.