FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way on a crosswalk at a nightlife district in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store coronavirus vaccines as part of its preparation for nationwide vaccinations, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Japan has agreed to buy a total 290 million doses of the vaccines from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Mordena Inc.