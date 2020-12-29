U.S. Forces Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE PHOTO: Caution notices for measures to prevent infection of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are displayed at the entrance of a post exchange facility inside Yokota U.S. Air Force Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers.

Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt. Stuart Thrift confirmed to Reuters. U.S. Forces Japan last week took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event on Tuesday.

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc vaccine and that of Moderna Inc, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said last week.