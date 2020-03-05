Japan plans to order two-week quarantine for all Chinese, South Korean visitors - Yomiuri

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to adopt a mandatory quarantine term of two weeks for all visitors from neighbors China and South Korea, the Yomiuri newspaper said, in a battle to rein in the spread of a coronavirus.

Japan plans to halt visas already issued for visitors from both countries, the paper said, adding that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to discuss such steps at a meeting on virus response measures on Thursday evening.

Earlier, Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto signaled the Summer Games would go ahead as planned from July, even as the outbreak spread to new regions.