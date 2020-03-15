Japan coronavirus infections rise to 1,484: NHK

A visitor wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks at cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

TOKYO (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data.

Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.