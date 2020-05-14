Japan lifts state of emergency in most areas; Tokyo stays on alert: PM Abe

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency across a large part of the country on Thursday, but said the biggest urban centres of Tokyo and Osaka will remain under restrictions until there is a convincing containment of the new coronavirus.

Abe announced the lifting of the emergency in 39 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, as the country strives to balance the damage to the economy from prolonged shutdowns and the need to stem the spread of the coronavirus.