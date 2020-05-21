Japan may lift Tokyo state of emergency as early as next week: PM

FILE PHOTO: File picture of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe taking off his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday said that it was possible that a state of emergency in Tokyo and its surrounding regions could end as early as next week if the number of coronavirus infections continues to decrease.

“The state of emergency will continue in Tokyo, Hokkaido and other regions. We will meet with experts (on Monday) to update the situation on infections,” Abe told reporters after ending the state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

“If the current situation continues, it is possible that the state of emergency could be lifted in those areas.”