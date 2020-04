FILE PHOTO: Medical workers treat a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the ICU of St. Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, Japan April 23, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japan Medical Association president on Tuesday called on the government to conduct quicker coronavirus testing and said there needs to be rapid drug and vaccine development to enable Japan to host the delayed Olympics in 2021.