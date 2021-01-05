Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japan PM tells party meeting emergency declaration will be decided on Thursday -media

By Reuters Staff

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a New Year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo on January 4, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday told a ruling party meeting a state of emergency declaration for Tokyo and the surrounding area would be decided on Thursday, local media has reported.

Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures have requested an emergency declaration, and Jiji news agency and public broadcaster NHK have said preparations are being made for a state of emergency that would take effect by Friday and last about a month.

Reporting by Chang-ran Kim; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Tom Hogue

