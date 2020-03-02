Japan to announce more measures on March 10 to counter virus: PM Abe

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on coronavirus at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will announce a second batch of measures around March 10 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its damage to the economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

The government will take sufficient steps including helping small- and medium-sized firms cope with any financial shortfalls by tapping its 270 billion yen ($2.50 billion) in budget reserves, Abe told parliament.

“We will carefully monitor developments and take steps without hesitation, as needed,” Abe said.

Japan has more than 940 virus cases, including 705 from the British-registered Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was quarantined near Tokyo this month, according to the public broadcaster, NHK.