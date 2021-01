Joggers wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, run at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will declare a month-long emergency in Tokyo and surrounding areas to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases from Saturday until Feb. 7, broadcaster Asahi TV reported.

Japan’s capital recorded a record number of daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with at least 1,591 new infections.