FILE PHOTO: An elderly woman wearing a protective face mask walks at a Buddhist temple at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than 300 new coronavirus infections have been reported in Japan’s capital of Tokyo, domestic media said on Thursday.

The daily figure was a record, topping the previous high of 293 cases reported last week, Kyodo news agency said.