Japan's Osaka confirms daily-high 220 new coronavirus: Nippon TV

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks on a nearly empty street during the first weekend after Osaka local government urged the residents to stay indoors in a bid to keep a coronavirus from spreading, in Osaka, western Japan March 28, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Osaka prefecture confirmed around 220 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, setting a daily record high for the second straight day, Nippon TV reported.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Gareth Jones

