FILE PHOTO: Year-end shoppers wearing protective face masks are reflected on mirrors at a shopping and amusement district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo confirmed 783 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to national broadcaster NHK.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital topped 1,000 for the first time on Thursday, reaching a record 1,337, as the country battles a third wave of the pandemic.