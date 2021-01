Two women walk on an unusually empty street during a state of emergency due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kyoto, Japan January 13, 2021. Kyodo via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,809 infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, its government said.

Japan expanded a state of emergency in the capital area to seven more prefectures on Wednesday to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections.