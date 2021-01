Pedestrians wearing protective masks make their way at a shopping district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 2,268 new daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported, the third straight day above 2,000.

Japan declared a limited state of emergency in Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital on Thursday to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections.