FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk on the Shibuya crossing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo will expand coronavirus testing to about 65,000 tests a day by early December, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said during a news conference on Friday, according to Kyodo News Agency.

In the past week, Tokyo tested some 4,000 people a day on average, according to data provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.