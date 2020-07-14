Tokyo to lift coronavirus alert to highest level: Asahi

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way during rush hour at a railway station in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo will lift its alert level for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels on Wednesday, the Asahi newspaper reported, after a recent spike in cases to record levels in the Japanese capital.

Daily coronavirus cases exceeded 200 in four of the last six days, touching an all-time high of 243 cases last Friday as testing among workers in the metropolis’s red-light districts turned up infections among young people in their 20s and 30s.

The highest alert level suggests that “coronavirus infections are likely spreading”, the Asahi said.