Mayor's office in southern Brazil suspends reopening of JBS plant

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A plant owned by Brazilian meat producer JBS SA in the southern city of Passo Fundo has been ordered closed for the next 15 days by the local mayor’s office, the municipal administration said in a statement on Thursday.

The plant has been closed since April 24 due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among workers, but labor prosecutors had recently cleared the way for the plant to reopen. JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.