JBS beef plant ordered closed in Brazil's Rondônia state due to pandemic

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A labor court in Brazil’s remote state of Rondonia ordered the closure of a beef plant operated there by JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) until the company tests all employees in the unit for the coronavirus, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

In his ruling on Tuesday, according to the court statement, Labor Judge Wadler Ferreira said JBS’s unit in the town of São Miguel do Guaporé “is the main source of contamination and spread of the virus.”

The ruling said more than 60% of the cases already confirmed in the municipality were linked to the company. JBS did not comment on the court decision specifically.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the company said protecting employees “is a priority.” Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, JBS had adopted a strict prevention protocol at all its meat production sites, the statement said.