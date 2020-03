FILE PHOTO: JetBlue's chief executive Robin Hayes (L), speaks during the opening of a JetBlue ticket office in Havana, Cuba, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

CHICAGO (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) Chief Executive Robin Hayes is taking a temporary salary cut of 20%, the company said on Thursday, the latest airline executive to reduce or forgo base pay in an effort to rein in costs amid the spreading coronavirus.

Other JetBlue leaders at the officer level will also be taking temporary salary reductions of various amounts, a spokesman for the airline said.