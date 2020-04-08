JetBlue seeks U.S. approval to temporarily halt flights to 11 airports

FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo - S1BETUZUQMAA/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for emergency approval to temporarily suspend service to 11 U.S. airports, including Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Portland, Sacramento and Albuquerque.

Earlier on Wednesday, JetBlue said it was consolidating flights in five U.S. metropolitan areas and suspending flights at Baltimore, Providence, New York LaGuardia and San Jose airports, citing the massive collapse in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

JetBlue asked approval to halt the flights at the 11 airports from April 15 through June 10.