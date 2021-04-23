U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) -The United States will resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccine’s link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement that health systems and vaccine recipients would be warned of the risk of a potentially fatal syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets.