U.S. FDA advisory panel votes in favor of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday voted in favor of authorizing Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout.

The FDA is likely to authorize the one-shot vaccine within a day or so after receiving the recommendation of the panel, making it the third available in the United States.