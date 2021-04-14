Italy's medicines agency may discuss use of J&J vaccine only for over 60s - paper

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the McKesson Corporation, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Shepherdsville, U.S., March 1, 2021. Timothy D. Easley/Pool via REUTERS

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s AIFA could discuss the possibility of using Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine only for people over the age of 60, the head of the medicines agency told a paper on Wednesday.

“We’ll see what it’s best use will be. We could discuss the possibility of reserving these (J&J) doses to people over the age of 60 since (blood clot) cases are again concentrated under the age of 50,” AIFA director Nicola Magrini told Il Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview.

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of J&J’s vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

(This story refiles to add missing word in headline)