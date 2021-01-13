J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should hopefully show over 80% effectiveness: Slaoui

FILE PHOTO: Reuters senior correspondent Aislinn Laing receives a dose of vaccine or placebo for a Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial at a medical facility in Colina area, Santiago, Chile, November 20, 2020.REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate should hopefully show high effectiveness of 80% to 85%, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui said on Wednesday.

“My expectation is high efficacy,” Slaoui said at a J.P.Morgan healthcare conference, noting that he hoped anything at 80% or above would receive emergency use authorization in the U.S.

The vaccine, not yet authorized for emergency use in the United States, is in late-stage trials as a single dose vaccine, in contrast to rival two-shot vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.

Operation Warp Speed is the U.S. government’s program to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.