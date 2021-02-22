France's Sanofi to help Johnson & Johnson manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A French policeman stands in front of the Sanofi headquarters during a protest by Sanofi's workers against job cuts in Paris as part of a national day of strikes and protests against layoffs and government's economic and social policies amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, France, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi will provide COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing support to U.S. peer Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi said on Monday.

Once authorized, Sanofi will provide Johnson & Johnson access to the established infrastructure and expertise of its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy l’Etoile, France, to formulate and fill vials of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021 at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month.