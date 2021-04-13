White House taking any issue with J&J COVID-19 vaccine seriously: Bernstein

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is taking any issue with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine “extremely seriously,” economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Tuesday after U.S. health officials paused use of the shot.

“We’re going to have to get a lot more information before we can understand what that does to the curve” and any larger economic impact, Bernstein told CNBC, adding that Biden administration health officials were analyzing the vaccine data.