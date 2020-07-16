J&J eyes September for late-stage study of potential COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it was in talks to begin late-stage studies of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in September.

“We are in discussions with the National Institute of Health with the objective to start the Phase III clinical trial ahead of its original schedule, potentially in late September,” J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said.

The company is on track to begin its early-stage human trial of the vaccine later this month, expected to begin in Belgium on July 22, Stoffels said on a post-earnings conference call.

(The story is refiled to correct key word search for media clients)