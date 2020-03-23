Britain imposes lockdown to combat spread of coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying people should stay at home unless they are buying food, travelling to work, needing medical care or exercising.

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson told people they should not be meeting friends or family members who do not live in their homes.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home,” Johnson said. “If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them.”