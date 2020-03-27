British PM Johnson still working with mild symptoms of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain March 19, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still able to work in an office and study at No. 11 Downing Street, his spokesman said on Friday after the British leader announced he had contracted coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

He is self-isolating for seven days, the spokesman said.

“There was an 0930 meeting, which we call the COVID-19 meeting ... that went ahead. The PM played his role entirely via video conferencing,” the spokesman said

“That’s how it will continue while the PM is self-isolating. He will do the same things, but that will be done exclusively by teleconferencing on his part.”

On a conference call with journalists, Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister was receiving meals left outside his door for him but would no longer appear in person at a daily news conference.