UK discusses possible steps to stem coronavirus spread: PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and officials discussed on Monday “a range of steps” which could be used to contain and delay the spread of coronavirus in the coming weeks at an emergency meeting, his spokesman said.

“A range of steps were discussed to contain and delay the spread of coronavirus in the coming weeks,” the spokesman said, adding that Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies would meet on Tuesday and there would be another emergency meeting of senior ministers on Wednesday.