April 8, 2020 / 5:35 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Jordan announces a 48-hour nationwide curfew starting Thursday midnight: government spokesman

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan announced a 48-hour sweeping nationwide curfew that would start from Thursday midnight, in a stepped-up bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the government spokesman said.

The government two weeks ago relaxed a tight curfew that allowed people to go on foot during day time to buy groceries to ease daily life for the nearly 10 million inhabitants.

Last Thursday, the kingdom imposed a 24-hour curfew to allow medical staff unimpeded entry to areas they suspect the virus is spreading in, a move which brought public life to a complete standstill.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Franklin Paul

