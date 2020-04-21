JPMorgan Chase developing plan to return employees to work in phases: memo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, in this October 12, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) told employees on Tuesday that it is working to develop a strategy to have employees return to work in offices in phases, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Although the bank does not have a firm timeline yet on when it will return employees to offices, executives said the strategy will differ by region, country and state, according to the memo, which was verified by a bank spokesman.

The bank said its return-to-work strategy will follow guidance from government and health authorities.