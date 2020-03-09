JPMorgan consumer banking head to attend White House meeting on coronavirus

The entrance to JPMorgan Chase's international headquarters on Park Avenue is seen in New York October 2, 2012. Federal and state officials pledged on Tuesday to bring more cases against misconduct that fueled the financial crisis, after New York sued JPMorgan Chase & Co late Monday over mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold by Bear Stearns. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW)

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Monday its head of community and consumer banking Gordon Smith will attend a meeting at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Media reports had said the heads of all the big banks, including Bank of America, Citi and Goldman Sachs have been invited.

Smith has been operating as one of two interim co-heads of the bank since late last week when Chief Executive Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery.