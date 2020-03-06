JPMorgan restricts all non-essential domestic travel globally: internal memo

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Thursday that employees should forgo any non-essential domestic business travel in all of its worldwide locations, due to concerns about the quickly-spreading coronavirus, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

“Meet across cities and countries by telephone or telepresence. Stay local and focus on the job at hand,” the memo said.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, had previously restricted non-essential international business travel.