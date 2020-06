JPMorgan to bring back more traders to office next week: source

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) plans to start returning more traders and sales staff to its Manhattan headquarters starting next week with volunteers, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.Roughly 20% of the bank’s sales and trading staff have worked at its New York office throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on June 22, the bank will gradually increase its in-office staff to as much as 50% by mid-July, the source said.

Other JPMorgan departments are still finalizing strategies for bringing employees back, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday.

Several Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N), will start returning more staff to their New York offices in the coming weeks.