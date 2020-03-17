Kansas school buildings ordered closed statewide for remainder of academic year

(Reuters) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday ordered all public and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade closed to classroom instruction statewide for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus threat.

However, a task force is due to present a “continuous learning” plan on Wednesday for providing instruction by other means, such as online or by small groups, through the duration of the year, a spokeswoman said.

Roughly 500,000 students are enrolled in K-12 public schools statewide.