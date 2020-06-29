Kansas governor to order most Kansans to wear a mask in public

(Reuters) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Monday said that she will sign an executive order requiring that most state residents must wear a mask in public in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Under the order that will go into effect on Friday, most Kansans must wear masks in stores and shops, and in any place where social distancing of 6 feet (1.83 meter) cannot be maintained, including outside, her office said in a statement.