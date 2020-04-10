Kazakhstan to extend coronavirus emergency to end of April

FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear sanitize public facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will extend its state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until the end of April, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Friday.

The state of emergency, which has allowed the government to lock down all provinces and major cities and shut down many businesses, was originally due to end on April 15.

“We have not yet passed the peak of coronavirus infections,” Tokayev said.

The Central Asian nation bordering China and Russia has reported 802 cases of the disease and nine deaths of people diagnosed with it. Some 63 patients have recovered.

The government has said it hoped the total number of cases would not exceed 3,500 and expects the infection rate to peak in mid-April.