FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an annual food fair in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan October 17, 2020. Signs read: "COVID-19. Wear a mask". REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Authorities in Kazakhstan said on Monday they had signed a preliminary agreement with Pfizer to potentially buy its vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported.