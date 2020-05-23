Kazakhstan, Turkey may resume flights in late June

FILE PHOTO: Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh and Turkish airlines may resume passenger flights between the two countries in late June, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development has said, if the novel coronavirus epidemic remains under control.

Kazakh minister Beibut Atamkulov discussed the plans in a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Adil Karaismailoglu, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

If successful, the reopening would be Kazakhstan’s first after it suspended all international passenger flights in March due to the pandemic and only allowed special flights repatriating its citizens.

This month, Kazakhstan has gradually resumed domestic flights with all provinces set to be reconnected from May 25.