Kazakh president's spokesman hospitalized with COVID-19

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s spokesman has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday, adding that the president’s health was not at risk.

The spokesman, Berik Uali, wrote that Tokayev, 67, gets tested regularly and that additional safety measures have been taken at the presidential headquarters.

“President Tokayev continues his work as scheduled, his health is under no threat,” Uali said.

The Central Asian nation has confirmed 12,511 cases of COVID-19 with 53 deaths. It emerged from a two-month lockdown last month, while keeping in place social distancing rules and closed borders.