July 1, 2020 / 12:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kazakhstan plans two-week lockdown from July 5 over COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - The Kazakh government has proposed starting the Central Asian nation’s second lockdown from July 5 and maintaining it for at least two weeks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday, after a sharp rise in new cases.

Tokayev said on Twitter a special commission would review the plan on July 2 and then lay out its details.

Tokayev ordered his cabinet this week to urgently tighten the restrictions after the number of COVID-19 cases surged more than sevenfold following the lifting of the first lockdown in mid-May.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones

