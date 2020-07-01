Kazakhstan plans two-week lockdown from July 5 over COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - The Kazakh government has proposed starting the Central Asian nation’s second lockdown from July 5 and maintaining it for at least two weeks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday, after a sharp rise in new cases.

Tokayev said on Twitter a special commission would review the plan on July 2 and then lay out its details.

Tokayev ordered his cabinet this week to urgently tighten the restrictions after the number of COVID-19 cases surged more than sevenfold following the lifting of the first lockdown in mid-May.