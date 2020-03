A man wearing a protective face mask gets his temperature checked before entering a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s healthcare ministry reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total count to 27 in the Central Asian nation.

According to minister Yelzhan Birtanov, the 14 new patients were diagnosed in the capital, Nur-Sultan.